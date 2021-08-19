Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

