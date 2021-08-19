Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.69.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
