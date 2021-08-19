Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $2,031,120.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,031,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

