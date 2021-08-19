Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $212,000 Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock opened at $114.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

