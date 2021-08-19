The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.