Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 235 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $532.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $542.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.92.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.