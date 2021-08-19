Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $183,000 Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 550.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $116.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.97. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

