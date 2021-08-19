Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 207.4% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.