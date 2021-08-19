Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,693 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VEREIT were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

NYSE:VER opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

