Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 650 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

