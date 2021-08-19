Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,397 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $290.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $294.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

