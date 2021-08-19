Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stake Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after buying an additional 291,277 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $16,138,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,509,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

