Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

VMC stock opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

