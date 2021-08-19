Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 117.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

