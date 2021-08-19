Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last quarter.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

NYSE RBLX opened at $83.46 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

