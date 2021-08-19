LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. LiveXLive Media has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 345.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LiveXLive Media by 380.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the first quarter worth about $670,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

