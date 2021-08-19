Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 611,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after buying an additional 84,573 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

