Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $818.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.22. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 10,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $267,421.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,748.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $152,891.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,921,354. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

