SP Plus’ (SP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barrington Research currently has a $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

SP Plus stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $690.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SP Plus by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SP Plus by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

