TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at DA Davidson

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

