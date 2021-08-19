Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $125.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

FN stock opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

