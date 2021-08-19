Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €82.82 ($97.44) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.26.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

