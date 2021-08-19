Barclays Boosts Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to £121.40

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 9,370 ($122.42) to £121.40 ($158.61) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JET. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,316.50 ($121.72).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 6,697.90 ($87.51) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,387.16. The stock has a market cap of £14.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

