Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVT. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €42.23 ($49.68) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. Evotec has a 12 month low of €21.36 ($25.13) and a 12 month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is €36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 61.62.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.