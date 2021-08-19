Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in July

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 924.0 days.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $121.95 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.06.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

