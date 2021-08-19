ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $871,731.84 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $871,731.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,108.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $191,928.72.

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $711,447.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $625,218.88.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 260.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

