Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Drops By 27.3%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKHYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $44.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.7183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

