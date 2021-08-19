Robert Matthew Johnson Sells 4,829 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 155.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 103,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 110,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

