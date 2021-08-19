Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 1,971 Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 162.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EVX opened at $143.72 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.58.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

