Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

LPRO opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 169.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.