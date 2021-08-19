Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,198 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

VTC stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.21. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

