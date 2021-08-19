Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 66,821 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,821 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 848,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.