Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 60,527 LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at $92,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFMD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other LifeMD news, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Equities analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

