GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 11,735 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 109.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.87. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

