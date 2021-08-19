GWM Advisors LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $66.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 241.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

