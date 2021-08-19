GWM Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $5,711,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.39 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

