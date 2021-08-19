GWM Advisors LLC Buys 8,574 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $42.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.15.

