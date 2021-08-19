GWM Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,532,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,585,000 after buying an additional 885,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after buying an additional 1,481,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

NASDAQ JD opened at $65.53 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

