UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Up 41.7% in July

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

