FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 4.8%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 6,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,681,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.