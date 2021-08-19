Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.79

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.79 and last traded at $104.60, with a volume of 3347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,069 shares of company stock worth $7,375,018. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 547,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,816,000 after buying an additional 68,789 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

