The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $618.73

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $618.73 and last traded at $628.27, with a volume of 4003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $626.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $864.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $33,461,775 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $86,945,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

