M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 56,048 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.28% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

