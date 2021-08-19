DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 9.8% Higher

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 178,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,129,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in DouYu International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 897,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DouYu International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.