Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,073,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,944,000 after buying an additional 128,536 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 153,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 43,188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

