Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

