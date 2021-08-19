$181.51 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post sales of $181.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.32 million to $181.70 million. Penumbra posted sales of $151.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $727.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $852.49 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $254.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 6.04. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.67, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.05.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

