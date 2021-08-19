Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.35.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.59. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$9.60 and a 1 year high of C$13.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

