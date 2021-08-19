High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$13.60 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$7.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.95 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.38.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at C$39,150. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

