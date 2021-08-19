Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.22.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$38.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.13. The company has a market cap of C$21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5096874 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

