$26.85 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce sales of $26.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.20 million and the highest is $27.34 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $22.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $99.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $99.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.99 million, with estimates ranging from $117.89 million to $126.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.34. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $159,762 in the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.